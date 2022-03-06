Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announces breakup with Varun Sood: 'I want to breathe...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN SOOD Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal started dating in the year 2018.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal on Sunday took to Instagram and announced her breakup with Varun Sood. The reality tv couple had been dating for a long time now. In a long note Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

"No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision," she further said.

Divya's post left their fans shocked. Her friend and actor Zeeshan Khan wrote, "Nooooooo! Fuckkkk! Hurts my heart! Hope you guys find all the happiness in the world and a way back to each other!"Another said, "Waitttt whatt??????? Pls tell me it's not true." Since Divya's caption didn;t mention any name, fans were confused. One of them mentioned, “Who is that He? R u talking about V.”

But the actress confirmed in a story on Instagram, and wrote, “Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends.”

However, Varun Sood has still not made any comments on the same.

For the unversed, Varun and Divya's love story began in Vikas Gupta's reality show Ace of Space. Varun proposed to Divya in the show. Since then the couple has been going strong. They were also living together for the past couple of years and recently announced buying a new house. Previus;ly, Divya was dating Priyank Sharma.