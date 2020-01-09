TV actress Karishma Tanna turns school girl for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo. Check photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karishma Tanna turns school girl for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo

Television actress Karishma Tanna won many hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3. While the diva has time and again redefined glamour with her killer looks, she will be soon seen showing her adventurous side with Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. For the promo shoot of the same, Karishma turned into a school girl and rocked the uniform in her latest Instagram posts.

TV actress Karishma Tanna flaunted her school girl look for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo shoot. The actress took to social media to share her photos in which she is seen getting playful. She sports a red and white checkered skirt paired with white shirt and a tie. She wrote, “Take me back to school ..pleeaaseeeee”. Check out the photos here-

Karishma Tanna looked ravishing in her school girl look

She sported the look with great style

Her photos attracted many eyeballs from netizens as well as celebrities

Karishma Tanna will raise the temperature with her style statement in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Last year, Karishma Tanna along with along with other TV stars like Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Balraj Sayal and others, was in Bulgaria to shoot for the adventure based reality show. She kept her fans updated with her looks and behind the scenes photos from the shoot. She even shared couple of pictures with host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Check out-

Karishma Tanna with host Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Karishma also shared a video of herself in which she can be seen dancing on Wakhra Swag song on the road. She captioned it as, “My first day Swag on the set of #khatrokekhiladi .And Wat better song than this @ektaravikapoor. So many emotions jumping in my system.. feelings are just visitors, let them come and go!! Video courtesy @shivin7 Thanku:).” The video got the attention of Ekta Kapoor who commented, “Waaaaateee swaaaaaaaag hottieeew.”

Reportedly, Karishma reached in the top 6 finalists of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show will air on Tv as soon as Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end. Earlier, the show was supposed to air in January but Bigg Boss got extended for 5 weeks which delayed Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

