Follow us on Image Source : SONY ENTERTAINMENT The Kapil Sharma Show: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw showcase their hidden talents

Highlights Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw will be appearing on the latest episode of TKSS

Kapil Sharma and the studio audience were impressed with Shikhar and Prithvi's musical talents

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen showing his not-so-known talent of playing the flute on The Kapil Sharma Show. He is coming as a special guest with fellow cricketer Prithvi Shaw. While Shikhar Dhawan played the tune of Hoton Se Chhulo Tum sung by the late and legendary singer Jagjit Singh on the flute, Prithvi is seen rapping Apna Time Aayega.

Host Kapil Sharma says: "It is rightly said that our country has abundant talent. Shikhar and Prithvi are exceptional cricketers but they are hidden artists as well." The special guests will also be sharing some unknown moments from the cricket field. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Kapil will be seen in a comedy special for Netflix, titled I'm Not Done Yet. It will stream from January 28 and will see Kapil narrate his journey to stardom in hs inimitable manner.

A biopic on Kapil is also in the works. It will be directed by Fukrey fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be produced by Mahaveer Jain. Kapil, who hails from Amritsar, rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. The 40-year-old comedian continued performing acts for reality shows till he launched his own show Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions in 2013, that propelled him to further popularity.

He also forayed into film acting with Abbas Mustan-directed comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and later starred in historical-drama Firangi.

(With inputs from news agencies)