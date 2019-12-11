Sunil Grover congratulates new dad Kapil Sharma: Congratulations!! Love and wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunil Grover congratulates new dad Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma surprised his fans when he announced that he and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed by a baby girl on December 10th. He tweeted, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di." Soon after the actor announced the happy news, his fans as well as the celebrities flooded the post with congratulatory messages. From Kiku Sharda, Guru Randhawa to Rakul Preet Singh, everyone wished the new dad. Kapil’s old friend and co-actor Sunil Grover was also among them who wished him on the special day.

Sunil Grover took to his Twitter to wish Kapil on the arrival of his baby girl and tweeted, “Congratulations!! Love and wishes.” Fans have been waiting to see Kapil and Sunil work together on the big screen. While the two are busy with their own things, anything that bring their names together excites the fans.

Congratulations!! Love and wishes. 🎉🎶 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 10, 2019

While Kapil has shared the news with the fans, he hasn’t shared any photos of the little angel yet. The comedian’s close friend Rajiev Dhingra opened up about Ginni’s pregnancy to Mumbai Mirror and revealed that she had a normal delivery. He added, “Kapil was a bit stressed on Monday night, but everyone is really happy now.”

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Even though Kapil has just welcomed his baby girl, he is all set to bounce back to work. The comedian has two shoot lined up for his The Kapil Sharma Show, one with Deepika Padukone and another with the cast of film Good Newwz. When the production called him to ask if he will shoot, the actor assure them that he will be there. The source informed the publication that after wrapping up these two episodes, Kapil will keep his December free for his little angel. “The team had decided the schedule keeping the due date in mind. So, there are no more episodes planned for this month. The next one will happen only after the first week of January,” the source added.

