Smriti Irani pens special note for Kyunki co-star Mouni Roy, calls Suraj Nambiar ‘one hell of lucky man’

Actor-politician Smriti Irani on Thursday (January 27), took to Instagram to pen a very special wish to her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star Mouni Roy who tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. Smriti who played the role of Tulsi in the popular sitcom recalled meeting Mouni 17 years ago during the shoot. She further shared how Mouni brought ‘warmth and much joy’ along with life lessons. Congratulating the couple, Smriti shared some adorable pictures from their South India wedding. She addressed Suraj as 'one hell of a lucky man.'

“This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy ,” wrote Smriti Irani in the caption.

Reacting to Smriti's heartfelt post, Mouni said, "Such beautiful words.. I’m so grateful for you & your love..love you so much.. missing you here."

For the unversed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi marked Mouni Roy's acting debut opposite Pulkit Samrat. She played Smriti Irani’s adopted child Krishna Tulsi in the show and garnered a lot of popularity.

Actress Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar in Goa as per South Indian traditions. The wedding was attended by her close friends from the industry including names like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, singer Manmeet Singh and Rohini Iyer. Mouni's pre-wedding festivities began on Wednesday with mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

Mouni and Suraj have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They never confirmed dating each other or that they were getting married. While Mouni is a popular face of the entertainment industry, Suraj Nambiar is an entrepreneur.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' also featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchn and Nagarjuna.