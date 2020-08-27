Image Source : PR Roadies Revolution: Gangleader Nikhil Chinapa crusades against plastic pollution in the show

Amidst all the environmental concerns that plague India, plastic pollution is one of the most alarming. Despite the various preventive measures taken to reduce the wanton use of plastic pollutants, there is still a long road ahead to spread awareness and raise an alarm for its hazardous repercussions. Shining a spotlight on the issue, music entrepreneur, host and celebrity leader Nikhil Chinapa has been actively crusading against environmental pollution in Roadies Revolution. In the upcoming episode, Nikhil, along with his team, will be seen giving an entertaining yet impactful performance on the same in the land of senses, Rishikesh.

Nikhil recounts his experience of visiting Rishikesh for the first time and the idea behind choosing the theme for his act, “I first went to Rishikesh in 1999 for white water rafting. Understandably, it was a very different, pristine town then. On this current visit, Rannvijay had mentioned that when he was here around a decade ago, the town and adjoining areas were littered with plastic waste.

However since then, Rishikesh has cleaned itself up largely through volunteer groups and the town looks visibly cleaner. This new, improved and cleaner avatar of Rishikesh was the inspiration behind the theme for our act.”

Giving a quirky twist of Bollywood in the act, Nikhil says, “Yes, we were inspired by Bollywood to a small extent. We kept our characters relatable, messaging simple, and our acting was incredibly over-the-top. I felt this formula helped our audience understand the theme, easily. Kevin (one of the contestants) has a very expressive face and his accent is terrible - we used both to our advantage and he was brilliant. However the most important aspect of our performance was that once I had settled on the theme, we all took ownership of our pieces and took direction from our choreographer Arushi, with crucial inputs from Michael and lyrics by Abhimanyu.”

He further elaborates on the cause of environmental pollution in Roadies Revolution and says, “I'm trying to bring focus to the environment and more importantly to the water crisis we're currently in the middle of. As a nation, we survive from monsoon to monsoon, which is extremely risky. “Survive” is the apt word as a single failed monsoon will lead to an agrarian and humanitarian crisis in a heartbeat.

650 million Indians survive on a bucket of water a day - right now. We need better management of our water bodies, and river basins (not just the rivers themselves). Preserving and properly managing our rivers, basins and tributaries is vital to the health of the land and population that lives on it.”

The 17th season of India’s longest-running reality show aims to spearhead social change, led by the panel of celebrity leaders Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Prince Narula, who are echoing and supporting the causes of women empowerment, environmental pollution, discrimination and drug abuse, respectively, along with the host Rannvijay Singha.

