Ram Kapoor adds a swanky Ferrari worth Rs 3.5 crore to his luxurious collection | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMKAPOOR Ram Kapoor buys a swanky Ferrari worth Rs 3.5 crore

Ram Kapoor is one of the most prominent celebrities in the television industry. The actor rose to fame as Ram in the television series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The show made him a household name. Apart from the television industry, the actor has also ventured into Bollywood and appeared in flicks like Agent Vinod (2012), Student Of The Year (2012) and Humshakals. The actor is really passionate about cars and owns a luxurious collection, which notably includes a Porsche 911 Carrera S worth over Rs 1.8 crore. Now, he has upgraded his garage with the purchase of a swanky Ferrari worth Rs 3.5 crore.

On Friday, Ram Kapoor's picture posing with his new wheels surfaced on the internet, and fans started congratulating the actor for the grand purchase. The photo shows the actor and his wife, Gautami Kapoor, posing with the beast in the showroom. The couple look all smiles with their red coloured luxury sports car.

The colour scheme is known as "Rosso Corsaa," as named by the Italian car manufacturer. Meanwhile, in addition to Ram Kapoor, several other celebrities own Ferraris, including Sanjay Dutt, Bhushan Kumar, Naga Chaitanya, and others.

Earlier, during an interview with IANS, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor shared about his ups and downs in his career. He said, "In our industry, the ups, the success, the fandom is extreme but when the downfall happens, it is really dark. If you are not emotionally tough, it will be tough for you to survive the dark period before you see the light!"

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan moves Delhi HC against 'illegal' use of his voice, images

Speaking of the work front, Ram is all set to star in the murder mystery 'Neeyat' alongside Vidya Balan. The film is helmed by Anu Menon. It also stars Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Prajakta Koli, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Kabi, and Amrita Puri.

Also read: Cirkus Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty to brighten your Christmas with colourful characters

Latest Entertainment News