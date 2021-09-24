Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DISHAPARMAR Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar paint Maldives red with their lovable pictures. Seen yet?

The excitement of Rahul Vaidya nad Disha Parmar's wedding rose ever since the singer proposed his lady love on the national platform during Bigg Boss 14. The two of them got hitched in the month of July this year. And currently the lovebirds are having the best time of their lives in Maldives. Yes, that's true! The singer who turned 34 on Thursday flew to Maldives with his wife and now the two of them are painting the island red with their beautiful pictures. Taking to Instagram, the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress shared stunning pictures of herself in a hot pink, halter neck bikini top and printed bikini bottom. Her attire was completed with a white coverup featuring floral print.

Apart from this, she even shared a glimpse of her floating breakfast which she enjoyed during her stay. Husband Rahul even made it in one of the photos which she shared on her timeline. Alongside a post, she wrote, "Glute & float!" While another set of pictures were captioned, "Sea-zing the Day!"

Have a look at them here:

The actress wished Rahul on his birthday with an adorable picture from their exotic holiday location and a love-filled post reading, "Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv."

As soon as she shared the photos, fans and followers went crazy and shared their reaction on the comments section. While many dropped heart and fire emojis, there were others who wrote, "WOW that's stunning hot," "Hotness Overloaded Beautiful."

Image Source : INSTA Rahul and Disha

On the work front, Rahul participated in the first season of Indian Idol. He has given his voice to songs like-- Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri and others. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Meanwhile, Disha who is currently seen playing the role of Priya opposite Nakuul Mehta (Ram) has worked in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Woh Apna Sa and several advertisements.