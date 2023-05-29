Pregnant Dipika Kakar QUITS acting, says 'Want to live life as housewife...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DIPIKA KAKAR Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakkar, who is known for her performance on the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, has quit acting. The actress has decided to dedicate all her attention to her family and to-be-born child. The actress who tied the knot with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 announced pregnancy last year. She is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy. According to a publication, Dipika, in a recent interview said that she was done with her acting career and wanted to quit the field.

A report by Telly Chakkar quoted Dipika saying, "I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother."

