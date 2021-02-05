Image Source : MTV INDIA MTV Splitsvilla 13: Rannvijay Singha, Sunny Leone hosted show to go air on March 6

Love is in the air!! And most definitely on MTV as the new season of Splitsvilla is back with the 13th edition. India's popular dating reality show is here to swoon the audience away with a new theme that brings forth the two facets of love. Featuring the charming duo Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, the show premieres on March 6, at 7 PM only on MTV.

The promo shows Rannvijay and Sunny setting the couples together with the help of the oracle. This season, Splitsvilla will undergo a major change in the concept as the show will have two Villas instead of one. According to the new concept, the contestants who will become ideal matches would occupy one villa while the others who strive hard to find their ideal match will stay in another villa.

Splitsvilla 13 will feature yet another fierce showdown of love, relationships, fights, friendship, and breakups. There are some contestants who are confirmed to be a part of Splitsvilla X3, which include Kevin Almasifar, Salman Zaidi, Nikita Bhamidipati, Vyomesh Koul, Riya Kishanchandani and Samruddhi Jhadav.

Dropping the trailer, MTV India wrote "MTV SplitsvillaX3 is finally here with 2x twists - One for love, one for chance. Tell us in the comments what are you expecting from this season? #MTVSplitsvillaX3 co-powered by @philipsindia, @manforceindia and @denverformen @rannvijaysingha @sunnyleone #SplitsvillaX3 #Splitsvilla #MTVIndia #MTV #SunnyLeone #Rannvijay #NewSeason."

MTV SplitsvillaX3 is finally here with 2x twists - One for love, one for chance. Tell us in the comments what are you expecting from this season?#MTVSplitsvillaX3 co-powered by @philipsindia, @ManforceIndia and @DenverForMen #SplitsvillaX3 #Splitsvilla #MTVIndia pic.twitter.com/zcAXdycDUC — MTV India (@MTVIndia) February 5, 2021

The show will air at 7PM on Saturdays on MTV India and Voot Select.