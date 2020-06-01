Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari, family members test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHENAKUMARI Mohena Kumari got married to Suyesh Rawat in October 2019.

Mohena Kumari Singh, who shot to fame with Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has tested positive for coronavirus. Along with her, five family members have also found to be COVID-19 positive. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that it began with her mother-in-law getting a fever.

"At first, her test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn't do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it's all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without coronavirus. That's about it," Mohena told Hindustan Times.

Mohena said that they had mild symptoms and that's probably the only reason nobody realised. Except, her brother-in-law, all the family members are infected. "I know there is a lot of negative news going around here and there, which is very unfortunate, especially because my in-laws have been doing so much work for so many people," Mohena added.

Mohena added that they all are hospitalised and will remain there till they recover completely. Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the 31-year-old actress has also been a part of the reality show, Dance India Dance.

For the unversed, Mohena Kumari Singh is the princess of Rewa. She got married to Suyesh Rawat, Uttarakhand’s cabinet minister and the younger son of a spiritual guru Satpal Maharaj, in Haridwar. It was a high-profile wedding in October last year. In fact, PM Narendra Modi attended their wedding reception in Delhi. "Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam," Mohena wrote sharing a groupfie from her reception.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage