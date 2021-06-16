Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli sets internet ablaze with her dance moves on Dua Lipa's Levitating; watch video

Actress Nikki Tamboli who rose to fame after her stint at the reality show Bigg Boss 14 never fails to surprise her fans with some stunning pictures and videos on social media. The actress who is currently busy shooting in Capetown for her next reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi on Wednesday treated her fans and followers with a stunning video of herself grooving on the song Levitating by Dua Lipa.

Sharing the video Nikki captioned, "Glitter in the sky. Glitter in my eyes #wednesdayvibes"

In the video, Nikki looks breathtakingly beautiful in a lavender satin bodycon dress. She can be seen twirling and posing for the camera as Dua Lipa's song 'Levitating' plays in the background. The lyrics of the song are, "If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy. And I can take you for a ride. I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm. Where the music don't stop for life. Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes. Shining just the way I like. If you're feeling like you need a little bit of company. You met me at the perfect time. You want me, I want you, baby. My sugarboo, I'm levitating."

Nikki often shares videos and reels of her dancing to different songs which are loved by her fans. Check them out here:

Just before flying to Capetown for the Khatron Ke Khiladi show, the actress had lost her brother Jatin Tamboli. Nikki keeps treating fans with memories of her brother through social media posts and stories. On Brother's Day, the actress remembered her brother and said that she misses him a lot. Nikki Tamboli's brother was 29 and died after battling many health issues for many years. He had also tested positive for Covid19 and was surviving on one lung in the last days.

On the professional front, Nikki is all set to release a music video in collaboration with singer Tony Kakkar. Titled Number Likh, the song will release on June 18. Taking to her Instagram she shared the first poster of the song.