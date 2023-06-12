Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan to join Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKATRIPATHI, HINAKHAN Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan to join KKK13?

The thirteenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is generating high anticipation among viewers as one of the most eagerly awaited reality shows on Indian television. Distinguished individuals from various domains have joined the latest installment of this adrenaline-pumping reality show. Known for its fear-packed theme, Khatron Ke Khiladi consistently surprises its audience with captivating stunts. Currently, the 14 contestants of the thirteenth season are immersed in an exhilarating experience as they shoot the show in Cape Town, South Africa. According to the latest development, there are reports of additional celebrities joining the cast of this thrilling reality show.

As per ETimes, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan have been approached by the show's creators to potentially join the existing contestants in Cape Town. However, it remains unclear whether they will participate as contestants or guests. Divyanka and Hina received the invitation a few days ago but have not yet finalised their involvement. It remains to be seen whether the two ladies will board a flight from Mumbai to Cape Town in the coming days.

For those unfamiliar, it is worth mentioning that this will not be the debut appearance of these actresses in the stunt-centric reality show. Divyanka Tripathi had previously secured the runner-up position in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, while Hina Khan achieved the same feat in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. It will undoubtedly captivate the audience to witness their return to the screen as they fearlessly take on challenging and intense stunts.

In the meantime, the formidable lineup of 14 contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 comprises Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The makers have already released captivating promos of this stunt-filled reality show, which is set to air soon on Colors TV.

