Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finalist Karan Patel, wife Ankita Bhargava share first glimpse of their daughter Mehr

Television actor Karan Patel announced the good news of her first baby's arrival on December 14, 2019. Ever since then, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finalist has been on cloud nine along with wife Ankita Bhargava. To share their excitement with the fans, the duo recently shared the first picture of their daughter through a picture and revealed her name. On the occasion of Christmas this year, the happy parents took to Instagram to share the news that their daughter will be called Mehr.
In the picture, Karan is seen holding the little angel who is dressed up as a Santa Claus. Although the face of the baby wasn’t clearly visible, we did get a slight glimpse of the little munchkin. On one hand, while Karan wore a casual t-shirt, new mommy Ankita, on the other was also wearing a red coloured dress with a white print. The actor captioned the picture as, "MERRY CHRISTMAS #RabDiMehr." Have a look:
They even made the official announcement of their baby's name and wrote, "All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thankyou to all our well wishers .... #RabbDiMehr."
Mehr is couple's second baby after Ankita suffered an unfortunate miscarriage in May 2018. The duo got married as per Gujarati traditions on May 3, 2015, and it was Aly Goni who played cupid between the two.
View this post on Instagram
Wishing a very very happy birthday to the woman who changed my life and turned it into a fairytale .... cannot wish for anything less than the best of both worlds for you jaan. Mere words aren’t enough for me to tell you how much i love you or what you mean to me but i will say this, “You Make Me Want Myself To Become A Better Person Only So That I Can be Worthy Of Having You”. Wish you all you luck in the world. Love you for this lifetime and the rest to come. @ankzbhargava you are the priceless Award that God Rewarded me with.
On the work front, Karan's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which he was seen as Raman Bhalla opposite Divyanka Tripathi came to an end. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which will begin after Bigg Boss 13.
View this post on Instagram
As they say, all good things come to an end, and so, it’s time to say goodbye to our beloved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. For me, it wasn’t just a show, it was a place where I found a home outside of home and friends who are now my family. I found brothers for life in Aly, Abhishek, Sangram and Raj and most importantly my father-in-law. This 6 year-long connection with the show and the people cannot be expressed in words. We started off with a simple yet strong concept and little did we know that it would be so well accepted by the audience. Raman Bhalla became a household name, and so did I. And I am eternally grateful to everyone who made Raman Bhalla aka Raavan Kumar as Ishita (Divyanka) says, a character that I will keep with me forever. This show has made me a better person. I have experienced playing a father on screen for 6 years, so when the time comes, I feel I will be ready to accept fatherhood with open arms in real life. I can’t thank Ekta Kapoor enough for believing in me to portray this role and most importantly, I want to thank the fans of Raman and Ishita who kept loving us unconditionally. Like I have always said, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tum Ho Mohabbatein. Lots of Love, Karan Patel / Raman Bhalla
