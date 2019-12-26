Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finalist Karan Patel, wife Ankita Bhargava share first glimpse of their daughter Mehr

Television actor Karan Patel announced the good news of her first baby's arrival on December 14, 2019. Ever since then, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finalist has been on cloud nine along with wife Ankita Bhargava. To share their excitement with the fans, the duo recently shared the first picture of their daughter through a picture and revealed her name. On the occasion of Christmas this year, the happy parents took to Instagram to share the news that their daughter will be called Mehr.

In the picture, Karan is seen holding the little angel who is dressed up as a Santa Claus. Although the face of the baby wasn’t clearly visible, we did get a slight glimpse of the little munchkin. On one hand, while Karan wore a casual t-shirt, new mommy Ankita, on the other was also wearing a red coloured dress with a white print. The actor captioned the picture as, "MERRY CHRISTMAS #RabDiMehr." Have a look:

They even made the official announcement of their baby's name and wrote, "All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thankyou to all our well wishers .... #RabbDiMehr."

Mehr is couple's second baby after Ankita suffered an unfortunate miscarriage in May 2018. The duo got married as per Gujarati traditions on May 3, 2015, and it was Aly Goni who played cupid between the two.

On the work front, Karan's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which he was seen as Raman Bhalla opposite Divyanka Tripathi came to an end. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which will begin after Bigg Boss 13.

