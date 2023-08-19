KBC 15: THIS question made Rahul Kumar Nema to quit Rs 1 crore level

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rahul Kumar Nema

Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati kick-started its 15th instalment on August 14. In the latest episode, Rahul Kumar Nema became the first contestant of this season to reach Rs 1 crore question. However, Nema did not take a risk and quit at Rs 50 lakh.

The game began with Rs 6,40,000 question—Who narrated the Mahabharata to King Janamejaya? A: Maharshi Veda Vyasa B: Rishi Vaishampayana C: Narada Muni D: Sanjaya. Rahul Kumar Nema, who is fighting a genetic disease, took an audience poll lifeline and won the round. Before quitting at the Rs 1 crore level, Nema attempted for Rs 50 lakh question—The 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup was moved from China to the USA because of what reason? A: 9/11 attacks B: SARS C: Swine Flu D: Hong Kong protests. He chose the correct option, B, and won the level.

Moving on, Nema went for the Rs 1 crore question—Which of these chief ministers has received a Sahitya Akademi Award? A: Shri Jyoti Basu B: Shri Biju Patnaik C: Shri Veerappa Moily D: Shri EMS Namboodiripad. Rahul Kumar Nema avoided any risk and quit the game. However, he attempts the question before leaving and chooses the wrong option. The correct option is C.

During the game, host Amitabh Bachchan also asked about his wish after winning the game. Replying to Big B, Rahul Kumar Nema said he always wanted to stand on his feet, and with the winning amount he wishes to get a robotic leg or a prosthetic leg for him. The show progresses as welcomes the star cast of Ghoomer—Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kheri, and R Balki.

After successfully running for more than a decade, Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with season 15 on Sony TV and also premieres on the Sony Liv application.

