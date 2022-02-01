Kapil Sharma shares baby boy Trishaan's adorable pic on his first birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma shares baby boy Trishaan's adorable pic on his first b'day

Highlights Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath became parents for the second time in Feb last year

Kapil Sharma shared an adorable pic of his bay boy Trishaan on social media

Kapil and Ginni Chatrath are parents to two babies- a girl and a boy

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who became a father for the second time on February 1 last year, took to social media to wish his son Trishaan a happy birthday. Kapil also shared his baby's pic as he wore funky blue glasses a shirt with a bow. As the caption to his post, Kapil wrote, "Today is the first b'day of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings. Happy bday my son. Thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful god bless #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan (sic)."

Kapil's cute pic of Trishaan got many loving comments from the fans and celebs. Actors like Tiger Shroff, Bipasha Basu, Rajiv Thakur among others wrote cute messages on Kapil's post and wished Trishaan.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath became parents for the second time last year in February. They wed in 2018 and were blessed with baby daughter Anayra in 2019.

Speaking of their romance and wedding Kapil said: "Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money (I was doing my PG Diploma in commercial arts and I was in need of pocket money). I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright."

He continued, "She was good at histrionics and skits and so I made her my assistant. Also, she hailed from a well-to-do family. I remember she would come in an expensive car every day to college and I would ride my scooter."

Kapil also revealed that it was his wife, who fell in love first. "She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai (I always doubted because of our differences). One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn't take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I'm lucky that I got married to her," he added.

Kapil recently made his digital debut with Netflix special I'm Not Done Yet.

(With IANS inputs)