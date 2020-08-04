Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IJAYBHANUSHALI Jay Bhanushali on how fatherhood brought him closer to wife Mahhi Vij

His daughter Tara turned one on Monday, and actor Jay Bhanushali opened up on how fatherhood has changed his perspective about life. "Things have changed a lot. I am much closer to my wife (actress Mahhi Vij) now. I had no clue what women go through in their life while giving birth to kids, but during Mahhi's pregnancy I understood how difficult it is for a lady to go through those nine months," Jay told IANS.

"Tara's birth has changed my perspective a lot. I have realised the importance of family. Now I consider my family to be my priority. I always try to make sure my family members are happy, safe and sound," he added.

Jay also spoke about how children bring positivity in a man's life and make him a better person.

"Aadmi kitna bhi teda ho lekin woh baccha hone ke baad bhi seedha nahi hota toh woh insaan hi nahi (No matter how crooked a man is, if he does not reform even after a child, he is not a human being)," Jay quipped.

He took to Instagram to pen a cute birthday wish for his daughter.

"Having a baby changes your perspective on life. It brings little joys and sweet moments every day, such as being kissed by your baby or waking up next to a cooing or gurgling baby girl. I love you @tarajaymahhi and I pray you get whatever you wish in life," Jay wrote.

Jay and Mahi are also parents to two adopted children, Khushi and Rajveer.

