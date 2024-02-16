Indian Idol 14 contestants to face tough questions from Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' style

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma to appear in Indian Idol season 14.

India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma will appear in Indian Idol Season 14 in its upcoming episode on Sony TV on Saturday.

The upcoming episode of the singing reality show will be called 'Indian Idol vs Rajat Sharma'.

The news anchor will rate contestants' performances along with the show's judges including Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal. Contestants on the show will also face tough questions from Rajat Sharma who will be seen interacting with them in his popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' style.

The show will be telecast on February 17, Saturday from 8 pm to 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Take a look at the promo of the Indian Idol 14's upcoming episode:

In the promo, Rajat Sharma says, "People who love this show have a lot of 'allegations' in their minds. My research shows that these allegations are not one or two, two or four, but it's a whole box. Aaj ka show hai 'Indian Idol vs Rajat Sharma'".

The promo further shows Rajat Sharma enjoying the performance of one of the contestants Subhadeep Das from Kolkata who sang 'Naina Milaike'.

After watching his performance, Rajat Sharma gives him a standing ovation but also says "Ilzam toh banta hai".

Subhadeep Das is then seen in the witness box facing questions from Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' style.

Rajat Sharma praises Subhadeep Das's singing saying he really sings well but is also a "chalu-master".

He asks Subhadeep Das that Kolkata is a big city, and to get maximum votes from there, he tries to lure the people, kya chakkar hai? (what's the matter). The promo ends here.

Out of the 15 contestants, only eight are left on the show who will be competing for the title. These are Ananya Pal from Kolkata, Anjana Padmanabhan from Mumbai, Adya Mishra from Faridabad, Dipan Mitra from Kolkata, Obom Tangu from Arunachal Pradesh, Piyush Panwar from Rajasthan, Subhadeep Das from Kolkata, and Vaibhav Gupta from Kanpur.

The contestants who have been eliminated from the show are: Utkarsh Wankhede from Nagpur, Menuka Poudel from Nepal, Muskan Srivastava from Ghaziabad, Mahima Bhattacharjee from Kolkata, Surender Kumar from Rajasthan, Maithili Shome from Mumbai and Gayathry Rajiv from Kochi.