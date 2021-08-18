Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANDEEP RAJAN Indian Idol 12: Winner Pawandeep Rajan says meeting Salman Khan was Cherry on the cake

Among the top finalists of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 including Pawandeep, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro, Uttarakhand singing sensation Pawandeep Rajan took home the winning trophy. He also took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after being declared the winner at the 'The Greatest Finale Ever.' Recently, Pawandeep and other contestants also got a chance to meet superstar Salman Khan at Mahesh Manjrekar's residence on his birthday party.

Sharing his excitement over meeting Salman, Pawandeep said "I have known Mahesh Manjrekar Ji for many years and it was very sweet of him to invite us over for his birthday. We celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake, enjoying delicious food, and enjoyed the rest of the night singing songs. Along with me, my other fellow friends and contestants also had a great time."

"The cherry on the cake was meeting Salman Khan sir who had also dropped by to meet Mahesh Ji. He was so warm and friendly and, also posed for a picture with us. This is one memory that I will forever cherish of course, the first being winning the coveted title of Indian Idol Season 12," he added.

Along with him, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni and Nachiket Lele were also present at Mahesh Manjrekar's residence for his birthday bash.

Meanwhile, a small town in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand is gearing up to extend a grand welcome to the Indian Idol winner when he returns to his hometown on August 26 for the first time after winning the music reality show.

