Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi celebrates trolling week after clarifying she is not playing lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi's name had been doing the rounds for leading season two of the popular TV show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' that originally starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The actress, who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently went LIVE with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya on Instagram to confirm that she was approached for the show but has rejected it. Divyanka revealed that she even gave the look test for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 but could not relate to the character so rejected it.

Even though Divyanka clarified it all, it made a buzz in telly town. On the same, Divyanka in her new post talked that she has learnt a few things from the past week. The actress took to her Instagram and announced that she is celebrating her trolling week. She also stated how the experiences have led her to evolve and mature.

"Celebrating my #TrollingWeek & #NewConflictEveryday...Flustered me: tries to find reasons. Evolved Me: 1) I thank them for giving me a perspective. 2) I respect them for being so passionate about something to fight for. 3) My belief in Karma is further reinstated as the result of good deeds is generally positive. 4) I wake up matured with more experiences. So LET'S NACHO #ThankYou," the actress wrote.

Concluding the note, she wrote, "This is for finding myself in centre of a 'few confusions' since a week. Got baffled by consecutive events but wanted to share how self evolving it can be."

Meanwhile, Divyanka is now looking into scripts for her next role. The actress said that she desires to play an IAS officer or a negative role in her next project. She is winning hearts with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Within the early days of the show, she has proved herself to be a tough contestant. Host Rohit Shetty also lauded Divyanka after her stunt and called her the strongest.

Also Read: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Not Divyanka Tripathi but Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play the lead?