Devoleena Bhattacharjee confesses feelings for Pratik Sehajpal, says, 'I got attracted towards you' | Watch

Bigg Boss 15 is riding high on drama, fights and also relationships. In the recent promo dropped by the makers, Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen expressing her feelings for co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. In the video clip, Devoleena tells Pratik, "I don't know how you will take it. Yes, I got attracted towards you."

The video starts with Rakhi Sawant having a conversation with Abhijit. She says, “Tumko bohot pasand hai na woh? Pata chalta hai dada aapke har shabd mein woh hai. Lekin Devo Pratik ke andar ghus rahi hai. Usko poore ghar mein koi nahi milega chalega bass usko Pratik chahiye.”

Even Umar Riaz can be seen talking to Abhijit Bichukale about this. He said, "Jo aapne plan banaya tha Devo ke saath rahunga. Devo aapko 2 hafte mein chodh ke chali gayi."

On Sunday, Colors TV Instagram account uploaded a promo and captioned it, “Pratik aur Devoleena ki nazdeekiyaan kahi kar na de Abhijit ko khafa (Pratik and Devoleena's closeness might upset Abhijit's feelings).”

Take a look:

Furthermore, the Ticket To Finale task in 'Bigg Boss 15' has created a lot of rift between the contestants. Each of them is making plans and strategies. Karan had planned to target Shamita with Tejasswi and Umar's help.

'Sanchalak' Rakhi had teamed up with Pratik, Shamita and others. Tejasswi asked Rakhi to make a fair judgment in the task.

During the task which took place in five rounds, Tejasswi competed with Shamita Shetty in one of the rounds and she thought that she was ahead of Shamita. However, Rakhi favoured Shamita which infuriated Tejasswi and Devoleena.

Pratik helped Devoleena during the task. Nishant didn't like this and he argued with Pratik. He called him 'self-obsessed'. This led to a heated argument between them.

-with IANS inputs