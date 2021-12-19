Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan, Govinda's fun prank with contestants to 'raste ka kaanta' task

Bigg Boss 15: Superstar and host Salman Khan returned to the stage of the show in quite an entertaining mood. This is why he called various artists in tonight's episode including Kanika Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Govinda. Apart from this he even made contestants do various fun tasks. The participants were even asked to reveal the name of the contestant whom they think was their 'raste ka kaanta.' For those wondering that there will be no eviction this week, you are wrong! The host even announced the name of the participant who bid goodbye to the house this week leaving everyone else in tears. Just in case you missed the fun, here are the highlights: