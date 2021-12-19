Sunday, December 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan, Govinda's fun prank with contestants to 'raste ka kaanta' task
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan, Govinda's fun prank with contestants to 'raste ka kaanta' task

Bigg Boss 15: After last night's grilling, host Salman Khan returned to the stage once again with none other than his 'partner' Govinda. The two actors during 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode made the contestants play fun games. Not only this but the name of the eliminated contestant was also announced leaving everyone else in tears. Read the highlights of tonight's epsode.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2021 21:21 IST
Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan, Govinda's fun prank with contestants to 'raste ka ka
Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan, Govinda's fun prank with contestants to 'raste ka kaanta' task

Bigg Boss 15: Superstar and host Salman Khan returned to the stage of the show in quite an entertaining mood. This is why he called various artists in tonight's episode including Kanika Kapoor, Sunny Leone and Govinda. Apart from this he even made contestants do various fun tasks. The participants were even asked to reveal the name of the contestant whom they think was their 'raste ka kaanta.' For those wondering that there will be no eviction this week, you are wrong! The host even announced the name of the participant who bid goodbye to the house this week leaving everyone else in tears. Just in case you missed the fun, here are the highlights:

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 19, 2021 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The first guests of the night are here-- Kanika Kapoor and Sunny Leone.

  • Dec 19, 2021 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Salman Khan walks up the stage in his 'Dabangg' style!

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News