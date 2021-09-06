Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Brahmakumaris lead farewell to Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla and sisters, Neetu and Preeti have organised a special prayer meet for the late actor. Friends, fans and many members of the entertainment fraternity meditatively mourned the passing away of TV heartthrob Sidharth in an online prayer meeting on Monday. The prayer meeting, conducted virtually from the late actor's family home in Mumbai, was led by the Brahmakumaris. Sidharth, who was quite spiritually inclined, was a follower of the religious organisation.

He would often visit the Brahmakumari centre and was last seen there on Raksha Bandhan day. In an interview to the media, the renowned teacher among the Brahmakumaris, Tapaswiniji, had then said: "He came to our Vile Parle centre and our Yoginiji there tied rakhi on him."

Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla, is also a follower of the Brahmakumaris. Monday's online prayer meeting was led by Brahmakumari Yogini Didi and Sister Shivani showered her blessings on the departed soul.

It was actor Karanvir Bohra who first shared the news about the prayer meeting. "Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organised by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brahmakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro," he said.

A large number of fans reacted to the posts with their own prayers and emojis. "You will always be in our hearts" -- this was the most common sentiment accompanied by a heart emoji. Also trending on Twitter was the hashtag #ShukriyaSidharth.

Meanwhile, Sidharth passed away at 40 after suffering a massive heart attack. He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium on September 2. The actor's family, friends and colleagues were present at the funeral. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to the actor. Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Vidyut Jammwal among others reached late Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects.

For the unversed, Sidharth started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.

After Bigg Boss, he was seen back to back in music videos and even made his digital debut with 'Broken But Beautiful 3' earlier this year.

