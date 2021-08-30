Follow us on Image Source : PR Bigg Boss OTT Aug 30 LIVE: Sunny Leone brings coconut task for contestants, nominations to begin

Bigg Boss OTT LIVE: After the Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, the contestants will get to play a coconut task, all thanks to the special guest Sunny Leone. After gracing the stage, the actress went inside and made all the contestants play some more amazing tasks. Not only this but participants will get a chance to replace their existing connection and Divya Agarwal will get a chance to convince them. In the nomination process, one housemate from the connection will be saved and will get the bonus of reading a letter sent by their family members. Don't miss the fun and read the LIVE updates here!