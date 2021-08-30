Monday, August 30, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss OTT Aug 30 LIVE: Sunny Leone brings coconut task for contestants, nominations to begin
Bigg Boss OTT Aug 30 LIVE: Sunny Leone brings coconut task for contestants, nominations to begin

Bigg Boss OTT: After the Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, the contestants will get to play a coconut task, all thanks to the special guest Sunny Leone. Not only this but just before the nominations, the contestants will get a chance to replace their existing connection. Don't miss the fun and read the LIVE updates here!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2021 19:52 IST
Bigg Boss OTT Aug 30 LIVE: Sunny Leone brings coconut task for contestants, nominations to begin


Bigg Boss OTT Aug 30 LIVE: Sunny Leone brings coconut task for contestants, nominations to begin

Bigg Boss OTT LIVE: After the Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, the contestants will get to play a coconut task, all thanks to the special guest Sunny Leone. After gracing the stage, the actress went inside and made all the contestants play some more amazing tasks. Not only this but participants will get a chance to replace their existing connection and Divya Agarwal will get a chance to convince them. In the nomination process, one housemate from the connection will be saved and will get the bonus of reading a letter sent by their family members. Don't miss the fun and read the LIVE updates here!

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT Aug 30 LIVE:

  • Aug 30, 2021 7:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sunny Leone picks Akshara and Neha for the 'Paap ka Pot' Task! The contestant needs to decide between Akshara and Neha! Kiska Pot will be full?  

  • Aug 30, 2021 7:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Do you think Sunny rekindled some new friendships?

  • Aug 30, 2021 7:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Thanks to Sunny, Milind and Neha sort their differences.

  • Aug 30, 2021 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sunny Leone has asked the contestants to pick one who they accept and they block! 

     

    

    

    Sunny brings a new task

     

  • Aug 30, 2021 7:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sunny Leone just made contestants do a Coconut Task!!

