Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan promises DHAMAKA, hints at contestants in new promo| WATCH

After the successful stint with Bigg Boss OTT 2, the reality show will be back on TV soon with Bigg Boss 17. Hosted by Salman Khan, the 17th edition of the reality show will begin on October 15. JioCinema recently dropped a new promo and hinted at the theme of Bigg Boss 17.

In the promo, Salman Khan can be seen in a bald look from Tiger 3 meddling with a bomb. The actor says in Hindi, "Arey ye bhi koi bomb hai. Isse bhi explosive sadasya aayenge." He goes on to cut the wrong wide leading to an explosion. He then says, "Aag se khilayenge, dhamaka karayenge, dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same."

Sharing the promo, JioCinema wrote, "Dhamakedaar hogi yeh nayi shuruvat, naye andaaz mein swagat hoga poore dum ke saath! Aa raha hai #BiggBoss17, 15 Oct raat 9 PM se, 24 hours LIVE Streaming Free only on #JioCinema."

Watch the video here:

Soon after the new promo was out, Bigg Boss fans started speculating the confirmed contestants participating this year. One user wrote, "We want Abhishek and Jiya in BB17." Another user wrote, "DUM =ELVISH YADAV DIL= MANISHA RANI DIMAG = FUKRA INSAN." Yet another user wrote, "We want abhiya then we will watch.. bring abhishek and jiya for bb 17."

Like every year, Bigg Boss creates massive buzz ahead of its commencement. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 17 will have a theme of couples vs singles. While fans are demanding Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar in the reality show, it is said that Ankita Lokandhe will participate in the show with her husband Vicky Jain. TV star Neil Bhatt is also making headlines and rumoured to be a part of the reality show with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

