  Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: 'Captain' Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash get into an unsavoury fight
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: 'Captain' Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash get into an unsavoury fight

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: In tonight's episode of the reality show, Shamita Shetty, being the new captain of the house, gets a special power to downgrade one contestant from the VIP race which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant. Shamita takes Tejasswi's name and this infuriates her. Both have been loggerheads inside the house. Catch the HIGHLIGHTS if you missed the fun tonight!

India TV Entertainment Desk
January 12, 2022
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: 'Captain' Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash get into an unsavoury fight
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: 'Captain' Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash get into an unsavoury fight

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: In tonight's episode of the reality show, the new captain of the house Shamita Shetty, and Tejasswi Prakash are seen getting into a nasty fight. Shamita tells Tejasswi that she has kept her boyfriend hinting towards Karan, she says: "I have kept your boyfriend...", she can't complete the sentence and Tejasswi starts shouting at her as she feels insecure because of the increasing affinity between Shamita and Karan. Tejasswi says: "Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere saath rehna hai. (You are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends). Shamita responds: "Shame on you." Just in case you missed tonight's episode of the reality show, here are the HIGHLIGHTS:

 

  • Jan 12, 2022 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It's Pratik vs Tejasswi this time!

    Bigg Boss asks unsaved contestants to take one name who would fight against Tejasswi this time. Nishant announces the name of Pratik who would now be seen fighting against Tejasswi who just lost her ticket to finale.

  • Jan 12, 2022 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Tejasswi breaks down in front of Karan after fight with Shamita. The former thinks that the housemates will not let her enter the finale!

  • Jan 12, 2022 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Cat fight over Karan Kundrra between -- Shamita and Tejasswi

    Tejasswi thinks Shamita tries to speak to her boyfriend Karan Kundra while on the other hand Shamita thinks Tejasswi is insecure of her.

  • Jan 12, 2022 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Was Pratik the planner behind Shamita's decision?

    Pratik Sehajpal had suggested to Shamita to choose Rakhi's name over Tejasswi and Karan as the couple has the tendency to flip anytime.

     

  • Jan 12, 2022 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 12, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Tejasswi calls Shamita a 'liar'

    In tonight's episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi calls Shamita a 'liar' because both have a discussion on downgrading one contestant and Tejasswi was not aware that she will take her name. Of course, she suggested Shamita to retain Karan as a VIP.

     

  • Jan 12, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 12, 2022 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shamita downgrades Tejasswi!

    Shamita being the new captain of the house has special power to downgrade one contestant from the VIP race which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant. Shamita takes Tejasswi's name and this infuriates her. Both have been loggerheads inside the house.

     

