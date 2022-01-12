Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: 'Captain' Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash get into an unsavoury fight

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: In tonight's episode of the reality show, the new captain of the house Shamita Shetty, and Tejasswi Prakash are seen getting into a nasty fight. Shamita tells Tejasswi that she has kept her boyfriend hinting towards Karan, she says: "I have kept your boyfriend...", she can't complete the sentence and Tejasswi starts shouting at her as she feels insecure because of the increasing affinity between Shamita and Karan. Tejasswi says: "Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere saath rehna hai. (You are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends). Shamita responds: "Shame on you." Just in case you missed tonight's episode of the reality show, here are the HIGHLIGHTS: