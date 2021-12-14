Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's relationship turns bitter; former breaks glass in anger

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's relationship turns bitter

The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting into an ugly fight. It seems as if their relationship is going through a rough patch. Initially, Tejasswi was talking to Umar Riaz and how she saved him from nomination. She asked Rashami Desai, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, why she never saved the former. To this, Rashami replies that she often saved Karan. The issue infuriated when Rashami tells Karan that 'his' girlfriend (Teja) has some problem with her.

Rashami said Tejasswi is feeling insecure as the actress is saving Karan Kundrra. But Tejasswi denied the fact saying she will be rather happy if Karan is saved. This leads to a huge fight between them. Replying to Rashami, Karan said: "I don't appreciate what she said." Later on the dining table both Tejasswi and Rashami have a heated conversation. Tejasswi gets furious at Rashami as she continues to talk. She then shouts at her. Karan intervenes and asks her to talk politely and not shout.

On this, Tejasswi replies: "The more you ask me to calm down, the more I will shout." Karan walks away from Tejasswi as she is seeing yelling at him and asks her if she has any manners to talk to him. "There is some proper way to talk and I am not here to listen to all this useless talk (Baat karne ki koi tameez hoti hai, mai yahan kisi ki bakwaas sun ne nahi aaya hoon.)" as he throws a glass in anger, adding: "Is it a way to talk to me? Do not talk to me like this."

Tejasswi is seen wiping her tears and leaving the kitchen.