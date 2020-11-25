Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik reveals why she feels thankful for the show

They say we must all face adversity to grow into better human beings. The ideology certainly rings true for housemate Kavita Kaushik, who revealed that her appreciation for the Bigg Boss house and all the fundamental lessons her stay has taught her thus accelerating her personal growth. In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip on Voot, Kavita expressed her gratitude for the ways she’s developed into a stronger person.

In a truthful discussion with Nikki Tamboli, Kavita stated, “ Aur kisi ki growth ho, nahi ho, mujhe inko roz thank you bolna chaahiye, meri growth ho rahi hai. Show mein pata nahi dikh rahi ya nahi dikh rahi, lekin Nikki mein tujhe bata nahi sakti meri personal growth kitni ziyaada ho rahi hai. Mein bilkul bhondu hoti thi. Mein bohot ziyaada dil se, aur emotional, aur phaltu ke logon ke liye phaltu ka karna, lalu lagti thi mein bilkul, aur energy meri down hoti thi. Scatter hoti thi meri energy.

Iss show ne mere ko toh sikhaaya hai. I’ve gone beyond logon ko mein kisi lag rahi hoon, impress ka mere ko pata nahi, mere personal growth toh iss show ne bohot karai hai. Logon ko pahachaanana maine seekha hai ki kisi ke bolne se, aap who cheez ho nahi jate, mein pehle aise effect ho jati thi. Trolling padh leti thi kahi, bolti thi apne aap ko affect nahi ho rahi, lekin kahi na kahi hoti thi effect. Thank you, aapne kya kar diya aapko pata bhi nahi mere liye."

She further added, “ Apni frustration dalta hai insan aapke upar, aur maine yeh bhi realize kiya ki har kisi ko, chalo ji, maaf kiya, yeh bhi saahi nahi hai. Insaan ko ussi ki bhasha mein jawab dena padta hai.”

We are glad that the challenges the Bigg Boss house presents is facilitating Kavita’s progress into becoming the best version of herself. Do you think her personal growth is reflecting in her strategy this season? To find out, tune into Bigg Boss Extra Masala only on Voot