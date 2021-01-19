Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19: In tonight's episode Rubina Dilaik was seen getting in an intense fight with Rahul Vaidya, which escalates to a level where her husband Abhinav Shukla also joined the showdown and attacked the singer. The fight began over task-related issues and soon the two were seen dragging each other's personal lives into the spat.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2021 23:03 IST
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 LIVE UPDATES: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla to be at loggerheads with Rahul Vaid
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 LIVE UPDATES: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla to be at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik seems to be finally realizing she needs to get out of her staid, 'shikshika' mode, and get dirty if she must survive in the house. Following her showdown with Eijaz Khan a few days ago, the Tuesday night episode of the reality show will see Rubina unleash her fury on Rahul Vaidya. In tonight's episode, Rubina Dilaik was seen getting in an intense fight with Rahul Vaidya, which escalates to a level where her husband Abhinav Shukla also joined the showdown and attacked the singer. The fight began over task-related issues and soon the two were seen dragging each other's personal lives into the spat. Don't miss the super-interesting episode of the reality show and catch the HIGHLIGHTS here:

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS:

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 LIVE UPDATES:

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vikas and Devoleena discuss a strategy to win the task.

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A heated argument takes place between Rubina and Rahul.

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new task unfolds for housemates.

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina and Abhinav are having a serious discussion over winning the trophy.

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new morning brings new hope for the contestants. They dance up to the tunes of the Disco song.

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki wants Devoleena to help in washing the utensils.

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vikas is having an important discussion about the housemates with Rakhi.

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rakhi discusses an important thing with Abhinav.

  • Jan 19, 2021 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Vikas Gupta is back in the house, once again!

