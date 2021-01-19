Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA/RAHUL/ABHINAV Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 LIVE UPDATES: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla to be at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rubina Dilaik seems to be finally realizing she needs to get out of her staid, 'shikshika' mode, and get dirty if she must survive in the house. Following her showdown with Eijaz Khan a few days ago, the Tuesday night episode of the reality show will see Rubina unleash her fury on Rahul Vaidya. In tonight's episode, Rubina Dilaik was seen getting in an intense fight with Rahul Vaidya, which escalates to a level where her husband Abhinav Shukla also joined the showdown and attacked the singer. The fight began over task-related issues and soon the two were seen dragging each other's personal lives into the spat. Don't miss the super-interesting episode of the reality show and catch the HIGHLIGHTS here:

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: