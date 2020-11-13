Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik staunch rivals in house; again get into an ugly fight

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik again get into an ugly fight

Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14 has managed to keep the viewers invested with its high-voltage drama, fights and friendships. Now, with the new twist, makers of the show have decided to spice up things by introducing two Jails in BB14 house and the contestants have to select two housemates, whom they think, deserve to go to the jail.

From the Promo is seems that Nikki Tamboli doesn't want to go in the jail as she could be heard saying "What the hell is this jail, mujhe ni jana yaar (I don't want to go)."

However, Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik, who are now the staunch rivals in the Bigg Boss 14 house. They have been at war always ever since Kavita said that she in not Eijaz's friend.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, we see Eijaz and Kavita again indulging into an ugly fight. Since, contestants have to choose two people to send them into the jail, Kavita nominates Eijaz and Pavitra Punia saying two lovebirds should stay together. Eijaz expressed his displeasure and said that Pavitra has been going great since the beginning of the game.

He says "Pavitra pehle din se acha khel rahin hain, unka naam lene bakwass hai." Kavita hits back at Eijaz saying ki "Bakwass aap hain."

She even asked Eijaz to stop 'playing the victim card' and calls him 'Khokla'. She says that she is not scared of him while Eijaz says he does not need her to be in the game. Furious Kavita goes on to say that she finds his love angle with Pavitra fake.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli accuses contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her without consent, reiterating the adage that no means no. In the clip, Nikki is seen saying she would like to send Jaan to jail for kissing her even when she asked him not to.

"Aap actually deserve karte ho jail jaana. Manaa karne ke baawajood agar aap kisi ladki ko kiss karte hain toh woh disrespectful ho jaata hai (You deserve to be in jail. If you kiss a girl despite being told not to, it's disrespectful)," Nikki says in the clip.

Take a look at the promo:

Lets see what happens in today's episode and who two will be going to the jail tonight.