Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan lashes out at Bhau and Arhaan

In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lashes out at contestants especially Arhaan Khan, Hindustani Bhau, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover shares the stage with Salman to entertain viewers with his comic chops. Also, Rashami Desai's brother, Hiten Tejwani and Kamya Punjabi enter the house to show contestants their real-faces.
