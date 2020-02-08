Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Feb 8 LIVE: Shilpa Shetty, Adnan Sami join Salman Khan for fun tasks

Image Source : TWITTER Shilpa Shetty, Adnan Sami join Salman Khan for fun tasks

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is back with Weekend Ka Vaar and he is ready to grill the housemates with his fiery questions and fun games. This Weekend Ka Vaar is extra special as Shilpa Shetty enters the house to conduct yoga sessions with contestants Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Also, singer Adnan Sami joins the host on the stage with his family and teases Salman to get married. On the other hand, the immunity task has created some difference between Sid and Shehnaaz who talk it out and blame each other. Will Salman Khan sort out the misunderstandings between #SidNaaz? Who do you think will get evicted this week?