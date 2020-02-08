Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Feb 8 LIVE: Shilpa Shetty, Adnan Sami join Salman Khan for fun tasks
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is back with Weekend Ka Vaar and he is ready to grill the housemates with his fiery questions and fun games.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2020 21:05 IST
Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is back with Weekend Ka Vaar and he is ready to grill the housemates with his fiery questions and fun games. This Weekend Ka Vaar is extra special as Shilpa Shetty enters the house to conduct yoga sessions with contestants Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Also, singer Adnan Sami joins the host on the stage with his family and teases Salman to get married. On the other hand, the immunity task has created some difference between Sid and Shehnaaz who talk it out and blame each other. Will Salman Khan sort out the misunderstandings between #SidNaaz? Who do you think will get evicted this week?

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar February 8 LIVE Updates

  • Feb 08, 2020 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Immunity Task ends

    Sidharth wins all the rounds and helps Paras win immunity and go to the finale week. On the other hand, Arti Singh is afraid that she will go home this weekend. Asim tries to give her encouragement that she will not go. 

  • Feb 08, 2020 8:59 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates remember happy memories

    As Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty enters the Bigg Boss house to conduct yoga sessions, she asks housemates to recall their best and worst memories.

  • Feb 08, 2020 8:58 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    After effects of Immunity task

    As Sidharth Shukla saves Paras Chhabra in Immunity task which creates a difference between him and Arti-Shehnaaz. Will he be able to clear their doubt about his game?

