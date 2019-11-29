Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula sees himself in Asim Riaz, praises the Kashmiri boy

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 which began in the month of September has got an extension of five weeks. Not only because of the drama but the show is also making headlines for its interesting contestants including- Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma or Devoleena Bhattacharjee. These are few of those celebrities who have a strong fan base because of their presence on the Television. But apart from them, there is another contestant like Asim Riaz who, ever since the beginning of the show, has been receiving praises on the internet. Yet again, he has been lauded by none other than Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula.

The Kashmiri boy has been appreciated for his bold decisions, friendship and for taking a stand for what is right. Keeping that in mind, Prince shared a video with wife Yuvika Chaudhary and said, "I like Asim Riaz a lot. He is playing the game really well. While others are already known faces, he has made his name here in the Bigg Boss house. He is someone who always takes up stand and voices his opinion. Somewhere I see myself in him."

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Dayaben aka Disha Vakani return for helpless husband Jethalal?

After all the fights which took place between friends turned foes Asim and Sidharth, the former is these days seen expressing his feelings for Himanshi Khurana.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty opens up about Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's work pattern

Prince and his lovely wife Yuvika have now taken an off from their busy schedule after winning the trophy of Nach Baliye 9. Have a look at some their pictures from their vacation in Bali:

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar's outings with Vibhor Parashar sparks dating rumors again. Check their adorable pictures

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video