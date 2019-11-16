After Mahira’s mother, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan reacts to Bhau’s comments

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gauahar Khan reacts to Hindustani Bhau’s comments

Friday night’s episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 saw a huge drama when Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak made comments on Mahira Sharma’s pout during a task. While the housemates found it funny and even laughed at his jokes, Mahira took it to heart and even cried by locking herself in the bathroom.

Later Devoleena tried to make Bhau understand that body-shaming is not correct.

The episode received a mixed response from the viewers as well. While some called it ‘fun and task’, others found it objectionable. Ex-contestant Gauahar Khan also reacted to the statement.

Without taking any names, the BB7 winner took a dig at Arti Singh for supporting Hindustani Bhau on his comments. She tweeted, "Kya yaar , koi aadmi bhains bula raha hai, koi bade hoth waali chipkali , aur doosri ladki jo har mudde mein Zaroor ghusti hain , bolti hain , EK numberrrrr !Wow ! The only one who spoke correctly addressing the issue of body shaming was devoleena , uspar bhi aapatti thi unko!"

After the episode aired on TV, Mahira Sharma’s mother also reacted to it. In an interview with Spotboye, she said, “I am extremely disturbed with his (Hindustani Bhau) comments. One should have a command on his language especially when you are being seen on national TV. I am very disappointed that he is calling my daughter lizard and commenting on her lips size just to make his video entertaining. I was very happy when he entered the house and called my daughter her younger sister. But with his latest act, I just want to ask how can a brother make fun of his own sister on such a big platform just to get some footage?”

She added, “The only thing Hindustani Bhau is doing inside is bitching about everyone; whichever group he is sitting with, he starts bitching about another one. Also, he is not the person who he is trying to be. Just go and check the videos he has made and posted on his YouTube channel. I also want to tell those who are going on my daughter’s looks that she is the most beautiful girl inside and those who are commenting on her are just jealous.”

