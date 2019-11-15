Friday, November 15, 2019
     
What? Devoleena falling for Sidharth Shukla? HMs are ROFLing. So are we

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2019 18:48 IST
Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been hitting the headlines ever since its release in September. And one name that has hit literally every headline under the sun is Sidharth Shukla. From his logics, ideas, leadership quality and straight-forwardness to his aggressive behaviour, Sidharth has ruled the show and how.

Another episode centred on the actor may well be in the offing.

On Friday, the channel released a promo in which "love" is blossoming between the two enemies Sidharth and Devoleena and the other housemates cannot stop but ROFLing. 

The video shows Devoleena flirting with Sidharth and staring at him. The actor also responds to her cheesy lines and takes the conversation forward in a similar way.

In the last episode as well, Devoleena told Sidharth that he looks nice when he smiles. She also states that ‘aggression kills aggression’ and this is the reason that she has fallen for him. 

It is, however, evident that the whole love angle has been created by them in order to irritate each other. Just a few days ago, it was Devoleena who was seen abusing Sidharth for not doing any house duties.

Infact, even the fans can see that the love blooming between them is fake. 

Reacting to the promo video, one Twitter user wrote, “#DevoleenaBhattacharjee bahut cheesy aur fake lag raha hai a sab  aur kitna giroge footage k liye?? Aap #SiddharthShukla aur #ShehnazGill ki jodi nahi tod paoge.” 

Another wrote, “log idhar Sidnaaz karte rahe udhar to Sidlina hogya i dont think Shukla gave this kind of look to shehnaaz or any other girl ever. Ye Deboleena Shukla wala angle achhanak se aagya.”

 

Bigg boss 13

