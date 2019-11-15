What? Devoleena falling for Sidharth Shukla? HMs are ROFLing. So are we

Image Source : TWITTER Love blossoms between Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been hitting the headlines ever since its release in September. And one name that has hit literally every headline under the sun is Sidharth Shukla. From his logics, ideas, leadership quality and straight-forwardness to his aggressive behaviour, Sidharth has ruled the show and how.

Another episode centred on the actor may well be in the offing.

On Friday, the channel released a promo in which "love" is blossoming between the two enemies Sidharth and Devoleena and the other housemates cannot stop but ROFLing.

The video shows Devoleena flirting with Sidharth and staring at him. The actor also responds to her cheesy lines and takes the conversation forward in a similar way.

In the last episode as well, Devoleena told Sidharth that he looks nice when he smiles. She also states that ‘aggression kills aggression’ and this is the reason that she has fallen for him.

It is, however, evident that the whole love angle has been created by them in order to irritate each other. Just a few days ago, it was Devoleena who was seen abusing Sidharth for not doing any house duties.

Infact, even the fans can see that the love blooming between them is fake.

