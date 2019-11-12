Bigg Boss 13: Is Gauahar Khan angry over Shefali Jariwala for passing comments over Devoleena's clothes?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been gaining a great response from the audience. But the show gathered momentum after the first finale later which a lot of wildcard contestants entered the show including 'Kanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala, Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Himanshi Khurrana, and Vishal Aditya Singh. As soon as they made their way in the show, various equations changed and the recent one which seems to be boiling is that between Shefali and just-returned Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The two have been passing statements over each other but the recent one caught the attention of Gauahar Khan who has been giving out her opinions about the show and the contestants. The recent one happened after Shefali passed a comment over Devo and her transformation in terms of her clothing. To which an agitated Gauhar wrote, "I think devoleena is looking v cool from day 1! She has every right to dress up the way she desires, whether she played a bahu or not !! I wish women could actually support each other, n not bring each other down at every given opportunity! #Shefali."

Further, she wrote, "Bahu,a term that’s being used unfortunately by a real life bahu herself,as a derogatory term as compared to being a babe !!I wanna ask,how’s being a babe in any way better, cooler more respectable than being a bahu ??? Both the terms r cool ! Why should one look down upon either?"

I think devoleena is looking v cool from day 1 ! She has every right to dress up the way she desires , whether she played a bahu or not !! I wish women could actually support each other , n not bring each other down at every given opportunity! #Shefali 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 11, 2019

Bahu,a term that’s being used unfortunately by a real life bahu herself,as a derogatory term as compared to being a babe !!I wanna ask,how’s being a babe in any way better, cooler more respectable than being a bahu ??? Both the terms r cool ! Why should one look down upon either? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 11, 2019

Not only Gauahar, even ex-BB 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur, in an interview with IWM Buzz said, "I can’t understand why we still compare a woman’s character with her attire. Can’t a good mother wear a bikini? The only fact that matters is one's comfort to carry their attire and be confident in however they dress up. It must suit the body type and that is all that counts."

Dalljiet Kaur

Shefali has been bonding really well with Sidharth Shukla since the two dated a few years back. The fresh updates on the show reveal the change in equation between the two best buddies of the house Shukla and Asim after the former fixed his broken relations with Shehnaaz Gill. Have a look at the video here:

