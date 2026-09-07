What is Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer's connection with Afghan Jalebi?

Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, who rose to fame after beating Arijit Singh and winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, has entered Bigg Boss 20. The singer is returning to reality television, 22 years after his big win. Now, Qazi and Afghan Jalebi are trending on the internet. Wonder why? Let's find out.

What is Qazi's connection with Afghan Jalebi?

While Qazi's Fame Gurukul journey is well known, many may not remember his connection to one of Bollywood's popular songs, Afghan Jalebi. The 41-year-old singer-actor had a prominent feature in the music video of Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom. The song starred Katrina Kaif and became popular soon after its release. However, Qazi was not the singer behind the track.

While speaking to Salman Khan at the Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere, Qazi told Salman that he was a part of Afghan Jalebi, which featured Salman Khan. He also sang the track on stage for the superstar, and several times after he entered the BB 20 house.

Afghan Jalebi was sung by Asrar, also known as Syed Asrar Shah. Pritam composed the music, while Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.

Qazi is fairly popular on social media. He has 180 thousand followers on the platform. His fans have already started showing his support on social media. Some of the comments read, "Let’s get the trophy home this season. Best of luck qazi bhai", "Wishing u all the best bro bring the trophy Kashmir", "Kazi Bhai, I’ve been your fan since Fame Gurukul! I still remember how much I rooted for you and voted for you back then. Seeing you now on Bigg Boss feels so nostalgic and special. You truly deserve all the love and success. So happy to see you again!", and others.

Qazi and his Fame Gurukul journey

Qazi's appearance in the song's video came years after his Fame Gurukul victory. He had become a household name after winning the singing reality show alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. The two were declared winners on October 20, 2005, and later became known as the "Fame Jodi".

Interestingly, Fame Gurukul also featured a young Arijit Singh as a contestant. He would go on to become one of the biggest playback singers in the country.

After Fame Gurukul, Qazi and Ruprekha released the album, Yeh Pal. Qazi also recorded songs such as Karu Kya and Hero. He later tried his hand at acting and was cast in Take Off. The film, however, was never released.

For those unversed, Bigg Boss 20 airs at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10.30 pm on Colors.

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