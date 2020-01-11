Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan asks Sidharth Shukla to be careful of Shehnaaz Gill: She is in love with you

Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan asks Sidharth Shukla to be careful of Shehnaaz Gill

Salman Khan is one of the biggest reasons that reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 enjoys a huge fan base. The way he brings the housemates on the right track is much admired by fans. As much as fans love to watch the superstar on Weekend Ka Vaar, they love Sidnaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill) on the weekdays. Their fiery chemistry and cute banter bring a smile on every face. But looks like this weekend ka vaar won’t be a happy one Shehnaaz.

The channel has dropped a promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar in which host Salman Khan is seen getting irritated with Shehnaaz over her childlike behavior. In the video, the actor is seen bashing her for not behaving properly with the housemates as well as herself, and also for taking the issue of ‘jealousy’ too seriously. As Sana starts to cry and says that she wants to leave the house, angry Salman asks the makers to open gates for her. By the end of the video, Salman is also seen telling Sidharth that he has to be careful because Sana has fallen in love with him. Check out the video here-

For the unversed, earlier this week, Shehnaaz was seen hitting herself and crying as Sidharth calls her jealous of Paras and Mahira. Her behavior shocked the other housemates as well who tries to calm her down. Even Sidharth Shukla looked irritated about what she was doing.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s jodi has become very popular on social media. In the last night’s episode, Sidharth was seen admiring Shehnaaz and even confessed that he is very fond of her. He told Sana that he wanted to come and hug her when she was fighting with Paras.

Good Morning SidHearts



Oh God This Woman Is So Cunning She Knows That #SIDNAAZ Chal Rha Hai bahar Isliye Sid k Piche Piche Ghum Rhi Hai



Jab Dosti Nibhane Ka Time Ata Hai Flip Maarti Hai



She Isn't Even Sad! She Is Smiling Pure Acting!

God save Sid from This#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/AbMKtX5BcD — Sidharth Shukla❤ Neil ❤ (@Neil_Panchtilak) January 8, 2020

On the related note, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house in today’s episode along with co-star Vikrant Massey and acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also take Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Zariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh for a ride outside the house.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page