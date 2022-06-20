Monday, June 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Army Of Dozen: Daler Mehndi wants bro Mika Singh to have 12 kids!

Army Of Dozen: Daler Mehndi wants bro Mika Singh to have 12 kids!

Mika Singh features in the reality show Mika Di Vohti where he will get to choose a bride out of 12 female contestants. It airs on Star Bharat.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2022 20:03 IST
music
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Daler Mehndi is the elder brother of Mika Singh

Popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma reveals interesting facts about his friendship with Mika Singh while elder brother Daler Mehndi expresses his wish for Mika to have 12 children on 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'. Kapil shares about how he feels blessed to have a friend like him. "I bought a flat in the same building where Mika Singh used to stay, so I could spend a lot more time with him," Kapil says.

He further adds: "Mika Singh's bride-to-be will be very lucky because he does so much for the people he doesn't even know, and for his life partner he could probably do anything." On the other hand, Daler Mehndi shares his wish for Mika to have 12 children. "We had been waiting a long time for Mika to get married. And now that the time has finally come, I could not be happier. I want him to have at least 12 children," he says. 

 

'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' airs on Star Bharat.

Related Stories
Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere: Mika to choose queen of his heart on TV| when & where to watch

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere: Mika to choose queen of his heart on TV| when & where to watch

Anushka Sharma kickstarts Chakda Xpress shoot after vacation; Ranveer Singh reacts

Anushka Sharma kickstarts Chakda Xpress shoot after vacation; Ranveer Singh reacts

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech reveal their son's name; share pictures of baby

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech reveal their son's name; share pictures of baby

Top News

Latest News