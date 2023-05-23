Aditya Singh Rajput's last hours before death revealed, actor was doing THIS. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYASINGHRAJPUT Aditya Singh Rajput's last hours before death revealed

The television industry is in a state of shock due to the unforeseen passing of Aditya Singh Rajput. On May 22, 2023, the actor was discovered deceased in his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances, with reports suggesting that he died due to a drug overdose. Recently, details have emerged regarding his activities shortly before his untimely demise.

Going by the reports, Aditya Singh Rajput had shared a story on social media just hours before his passing. The story depicted him enjoying a late-night car ride in Mumbai, accompanied by the song "Phir Se Ud Chala" from the movie Rockstar playing in the background.

According to the information received from the police, Aditya had sustained two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, indicating the possibility that the actor died after he allegedly slipped and fell in the bathroom.

Now, what actually caused his death will be revealed after the completion of the post-mortem. His last rites will be performed on May 23. The actor's mother, who lives in Delhi, will be reaching Mumbai today.

For the unversed, Aditya was found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home on May 22. His body was discovered by his friend in his apartment, who, along with the watchman, rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Aditya Singh Rajput' was an actor, model, and photographer. He hailed from Delhi and started off as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

Also read: Aditya Singh Rajput's last message to Sweety Walia revealed; Actress devastated by tragic news

Also read: Zeenat Aman on working with Amitabh Bachchan: 'We were both punctilious and punctual'

Latest Entertainment News