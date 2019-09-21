Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 times Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan got trapped in controversies

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has often been the talk of the town for her unique style and her performances. The actress has appeared in supportive roles in many Bollywood movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Ishaqzaade and others. But her performances in the songs is what made her win many hearts. With her appearance in the reality Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar got linked to a number of controversies as well. From her fights with actress Tanisha Mukerji to love affair with TV actor Kushal Tandon, Gauahar stayed in the limelight for many reasons. Check out 5 times when the ‘Jhalla Walla’ diva found herself surrounded by controversies.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon romance in Bigg Boss 7

Gauhar and Kushal entertained the audience with their cute banters when locked inside the Bigg Boss 7 house. It was said that the two were very serious about each other and had even kissed while on the show. However, soon after they came outside, the couple announced their break-up and even indulged in ugly fights on social media.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan and Tanisha Mukerji Fights

The diva got locked inside the house with Bollywood actress Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji. The two could never see eye to eye with each other and this resulted in many catfights. Even the house got divided into two teams.

Gauahar Khan and Tanisha Mukerji in Bigg Boss 7

Gauahar Khan Slap Controversy

In 2014, Gauahar Khan hosted a singing reality show called India’s Raw Star. Amid of a performance when she was seated beside the stage, a man stood up and slapped her hard. This became huge on social media. When asked the reason about his misbehavior, the man said that Gauahar Khan doesn't value Muslim traditions and wear short clothes.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan bikini photoshoot

Gauahar Khan and her sister Nigar featured on a show that was based on their real life called The Khan Sisters. In one of the episodes, Nigar witnessed Gauahar’s bikini pictures and asked her to leave the house. She was very upset and worried about her parents’ reactions after looking at the pictures.

Gauahar Khan bikini pictures

Gauhar Khan Magazine Cover Controversy

Gauahar Khan was sued by a magazine when she shared a picture of herself featured on the cover of that particular magazine. In reality, the picture was just taken during an interview. The magazine sued the actress for showing herself on the cover when she was not.

Gauahar Khan

On the related note, Gauahar Khan is all set to step into the shoes of Komolika in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Latest reports suggest that she will be taking the place of Hina Khan and has already done her look test. Aren’t you excited to watch this new Komolika?

