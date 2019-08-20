Bigg Boss: Gauahar-Kushal, Karishma Tanna- Upen Patel; 10 most controversial couples of Salman Khan’s show

10 Most Controversial couples of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s most-awaited reality show Bigg Boss season 13 is all set to rule the television screens very soon. The show will premiere on September 29 this year and fans are eagerly waiting for it. But before the show takes over the internet with a new set of controversies, twists, and fights, let's go down the memory lane to the previous seasons and have a look at all the controversial couples who got locked in the house. The most popular reality show Bigg Boss has been making headlines for its love and romance stories ever since the first season. Anupam Verma and Aryan Vaid’s budding romance in the house in Bigg Boss 1 created a storm on the internet with fans hooting for the couple. After which many TV stars found love in the house like Karishma Tanna- Upen Patel, Armaan Kohli- Tanishaa Mukerji, Gautam Gulati- Diandra Soares and many others. Take a look at 10 most controversial love stories of Bigg Boss house which got intimate on camera even after many warmings from the makers as well as host Salman Khan.

10 Most Controversial Couples of Bigg Boss-

Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid

Actor-model Aryan Vaid got locked in the Bigg Boss house in season 1 along with another model Anupama Verma. The two celebrities came quit close in the show which helped raise the TRPs of the reality show. Even though Bigg Boss 1 had controversy queen Rakhi Sawant, fans were much-excited to witness the romance between Anupama and Aryan.

Rahul Mahajan and Monica Bedi

Political leader Rahul Mahajan was called the Krishna of Bigg Boss 2 house. He was not just involved with actress Monica Bedi who was locked in the house but also another actress Payal Rohatgi. Rahul Mahajan flirted with them and made headlines many times.

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi

After Monica Bedi’s exit from Bigg Boss 2, Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi made headlines for their intimate scenes in the pool. Not just the pool time but the two were seen giving sensual massages to each other as well.

Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik

Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik were quite the hotties who gave much meat to the audience with their chemistry. Soon after the romance between them started budding, the two were always spotted in each other’s arms in Bigg Boss 4.

Sana Khan and Rajeev Paul

Sana Khan and Rajeev Paul’s chemistry became quite the topic of conversation for everyone as Rajeev’s ex-wife Delnaaz Irani was also locked in the house in the same season. Even though Delnaaz didn’t like it, Rajeev was often spotted freely flirting with Sana on the show.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

It won’t be wrong to say that Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon’s chemistry was much-loved by the audience in Bigg Boss season 7. While the couple had an ugly breakup after the show ended, during their presence on the show Gauahar and Kushal were often seen indulging in some intimate moments and kissing each other.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Bigg Boss 7 made headlines for Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli’s romantic moments as well. Tanishaa being the daughter of veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja Mukerji and sister of Kajol, she was very particular about her image while on the show. However, her romance with Armaan Kohli raised many eyebrows.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

While it was rumoured that TV actress Karishma Tanna was already in a relationship outside the Bigg Boss house, she fell in love with actor and co-contestant Upen Patel and announced it to the world. Their chemistry and cute moments on the show earned them a huge fan base.

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati pretty much stole away the thunder with his charm and attitude in Bigg Boss 8. Being shirtless almost all the time and flirting with Diandra made him win the show.

Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma

When love sparked between Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, they were targeted for faking it for the reality show. However the romantic moments between them made everyone believe that the two are in love.

