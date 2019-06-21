Nach Baliye 9: Are Bigg Boss 11 pair Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra participating in the show?

Nach Baliye happens to be one of the most popular dance reality shows on the small screen. The makers are soon coming up with the ninth installment of the show in the form of Nach Baliye 9. The show this time will be hosted by Salman Khan and will have a new twist in its format. This time there will be ex-couples fighting it out on the dance floor with the present couples. The makers of the show are these days busy in the pre-production process of finalizing the list of contestants.

It seems that a new jodi has been added to the list and it is that of Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra who were a part of Bigg Boss 11. As per a closed source of Pinkvilla, "Puneesh and Bandgi are known for adding spice to the drama, a testimony to it is their performance in Bigg Boss 11. Hence, the makers are counting on the duo to keep the audiences hooked with their sassiness in Nach Baliye as well. The two were approached recently and have given their nod for the same. If all is well, the duo will be joining the names of other contestants on the show." However, when Bandgi was asked about the same, she refuted the rumors and said that they are not a part of the show since the concept needs to have either an ex-couple or a married one. However, they were approached.

Talking about the other contestants, the list includes names of Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Dholakia who are the confirmed ones. The promo of the show has been released by the makers. Check it out here:

Coming to the judges, this time the show will have Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Raveena Tandon giving their judgments. If reports are to be believed, then the show will hit the floors on July 20.

