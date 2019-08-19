Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Episode 1 LIVE: Host Amitabh Bachchan kickstarts quiz reality show with poetry

Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 LIVE Written Updates

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 LIVE: It is that time of the year once again when Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back on our TV screens with his most popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11. Going by the promos of the show, it won’t be wrong to say that this year the reality show has become bigger and more stylish when it comes to the sets as well as the superstar himself. The show will premiere on television on August 19 i.e. today at 9 pm and fans are eagerly waiting for it. The makers of the show have already revealed the first 11 contestants who will be winning hearts with their intelligence and quickness while sitting on the hot seat.

What is the cast prize of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11?

This time the prize money of quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan will be Rs 7 crore. Also, one lucky winner will stand a chance to win a brand new car.

How to play KBC 2019 while sitting at home?

While a few lucky contestants will get a chance to sit in front of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat, viewers can also play the quiz show along. All you have to do is download the SONY LIV app and register yourself with your email id, Facebook or Google. Keep answering the questions and you can see your name on the leaderboard at the end of every week. You can also win the opportunity to feature on the show in the finale week as KBC contestants.

