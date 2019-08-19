Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 premieres tonight: Contestants battle it out for hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan

Monday, August 19, 2019
     
While fans can't wait to see Amitabh Bachchan grace the show once again for the eleventh season, Kaun Banega Crorepati makers are keeping the buzz alive by sharing behind-the-scenes videos from KBC 11's first episode. Watch all updates here.  

New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2019 14:57 IST
This is August 2019 and, the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with another season. Hosted by none other than megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 promises loads of fun, entertainment and indeed great cash prize. The show is all set to premiere tonight (August 19) at 9 pm on Sony TV and, the buzz and excitement are just too strong. 

While fans can't wait to see Amitabh Bachchan grace the show once again for the eleventh season, Kaun Banega Crorepati makers are keeping the buzz alive by sharing behind-the-scenes videos from KBC 11's first episode.

The first 11 contestants of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 have been revealed. The participants can be seen sharing their stories and how, each one of them is excited to see Amitabh Bachchan in person. The first 11 contestants look confident and ready to take on one another in the game show. Who do you think will get a chance to hop on the hot seat while Big B asks them questions that can help them win the grand cash prize of Rs 7 crore.  While a handful of players will get the prizes like cash and gift vouchers, a few lucky ones will get the chance to feature on the show in the finale week. One lucky winner will also stand a chance to win a brand new car.

Meet the enthusiastic KBC 11 contestants here: 

Furthermore, ahead of the grand Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Launch Episode, the makers have shared the exclusive promo of the premiere episode.

