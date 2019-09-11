Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Female voice may join as instructor on Salman Khan show

The season 13 of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss is all set to premiere and various reports, rumours and speculation have been flying wild on the social media.

An unconfirmed report doing the rounds on social media suggests the original male voice of Bigg Boss -- a.k.a Atul Kapoor -- will have a female company when season 13 of the show is launched in a few weeks from now.

The female voice will reportedly join Bigg Boss as an unseen entity, in the capacity of a second instructor to the housemates.

Another report suggests the show will have two finales this time.

Names of several celebrities such as Mahika Sharma, Karan Patel, Dalljiet Kaur and Shivin Narang have been doing the rounds as possible housemates on season 13.

The only fact confirmed by the producers so far is that the set of the show is this time being erected in Mumbai, unlike the past 12 seasons when it used to be in Lonavala.

Buzz is that the season will kickstart from September 29.

