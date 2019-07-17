Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu’s transformation will make your eyes pop, flaunts killer abs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu’s transformation will make your eyes pop

Jasleen Matharu, who became a sensation when she appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 12, for her alleged relationship with Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has undergone a drastic transformation. While on the reality show, Jasleen Matharu ruled the headlines for her style statements and her straight-forward personality. Not just fans but the contestants locked in the controversial house also complimented her for her perfect body and drool-worthy curves. Now that the beauty is out of the house, she has broken the internet yet again for her drastic transformation. Jasleen shared a picture with her co-contestant and friend Shivashish Mishra on her Instagram and left her fans in a frenzy over her killer abs.

Jasleen and Shivashish’s picture was first shared by the later on his Instagram with the caption, “Liking someone always doesn't mean that you just need to be lovers,you can also be great friends just like us….Your#fitnesscouplegoals #fitchick #shredded #mylean …Yo Super fit Leen and sheen.” The businessman not only flaunted his abs in the picture but also commented on his relationship status with Jasleen as well. He cleared the air about the rumours and revealed that the two Bigg Boss 12 contestants are just good friends. Check out the picture here-

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu’s transformation will make your eyes pop

Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra were very close friends while in the Bigg Boss house as well. Jasleen became a controversial figure after she entered the house with Anup Jalota. Many assumed that the two have made up their relationship just for the show, however, the two stars kept justifying their bond and tried to make people believe in their love story. Soon after Anup Jalota’s exit from the show, Jasleen found an emotional hand from Shivashish and the two came quite close. Infact, Anup Jalota made some shocking revelations about his relationship with Jasleen post his eviction.

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu’s transformation will make your eyes pop

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu’s transformation will make your eyes pop

On the related note, when Jasleen Matharu appeared on India TV’s mega conclave TV Ka Dum, she talked about the Salman Khan’s reality show and said, “Whatever happened in Bigg Boss house was real. When people saw me every day inside the house, they connected with me to a different level. People found it easier to connect with me when I was outside the house. Everyone asked me if Bigg Boss was fake. I believe that you cannot fake anything for three months straight.”

Jasleen Matharu also sang a song on India TV’s mega conclave TV Ka Dum:

Also read:

Bigg Boss 12: After eviction, Jasleen Matharu reveals why she faked affair with Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu files police complaint against Deepak Thakur over 'distasteful' Tiktok video

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page