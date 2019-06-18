Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu files police complaint against Deepak Thakur over 'distasteful' Tiktok video

Last year in Bigg Boss season 12, there were fights and arguments between contestants Jasleen Matharu and Deepak Thakur. But, who knew that they have taken their quarrel outside the house. A video posted by Deepak Thakur is doing rounds on social media and now has involved the police. The TikTok video enraged Jasleen Matharu so much that she has reportedly filed a police complaint against Deepak.

In the video, Deepak can be seen asking a kid that what he would do inside the Bigg Boss house. The kid says that he would like to have some fun and go to the swimming pool with Jasleen Matharu. After watching this, Jasleen was bombarded with several comments and the same made her super upset.

Got an Update Jasleen Filing a police Complaint Against Deepak Thakur



Reason : This Video pic.twitter.com/7KIkknDvSp — DskTalks (@Dsk_Talks) June 17, 2019

In the past too, Jasleen and Deepak had a lot of tiffs back in the Bigg Boss house. And now, as per reports, Jasleen has lodged a complaint with police against Deepak for making a derogatory video.

Deepak Thakur

As per the latest update, Deepak has posted a video and apologized Jasleen Matharu for the same. He captioned the same as ,"M sorry to everyone jisko v hmne hurt kiya h hm ek sadharan se insan h na aisa sochte h naa jhol jhaal me rhte h aur ldkiyo ki dilse izzat krte h aur aapki v krte hai @jasleenmatharu To aapko agr bura feel hua mere uss funny video se to Extremely sorry".

Meanwhile, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's affair was one of the key highlights of Bigg Boss 12. The controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is known to be a place where love stories begin. This season, Jasleen and Anup Jalota entered the show as a couple, however, soon audience came to know that it was all fake.

Anup Jalota clarified his part after eviction from Bigg Boss 12 and even Jasleen opened up on the relationship In an interview, Jasleen confessed she was faking relationship with the bhajan samrat and she never dated him.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page