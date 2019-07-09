Image Source : TWITTER American TV series Ray Donovan to get an Indian remake

An Indian remake of American TV series "Ray Donovan" is in the works. Locomotive Global Inc has acquired the first scripted remake rights to the critically-acclaimed Showtime drama series from CBS Studios International, a press release read.

Set in India, new version of the series will feature an Indian cast.

Sunder Aaron, co-founder and Principal of Locomotive Global, Inc, said they are excited to expand the fanbase of the show in the Indian market.

"We think 'Ray Donovan', with its complex and gritty storylines and strong anti-hero central character, is in sync with the themes and genres that are resonating with Indian viewers right now.

"Our adaptation will bring Ray into the Indian milieu with the protagonist now a 'fixer' in Bollywood," Aaron said in a statement. Roxanne Pompa, Vice President, International Formats for CBS Studios

International said the network is looking forward to how the Indian audience responds to the new adaptation.

"Locomotive's idea to adapt the story and iconic central character of Ray Donovan in India market is both exciting and timely and we look forward to seeing how Indian viewers will respond," Pompa added.

Featuring Liev Schrieber in the titular role, the show debuted on Showtime in 2013. Currently in production on the its seventh season, the drama also has the Critics Choice Television Award for Most Exciting New Series to its credit.

(With PTI Inputs)