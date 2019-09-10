3 Reasons to tune-in to today’s episode of MTV Ace of Space 2

Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
Bringing in the ultimate daily dose, we give you three reasons to tune-in to today’s episode of MTV Ace of Space 2.

India TV Entertainment Desk
September 10, 2019
MTV Ace Of Space 2 is now synonymous to all things entertainment! From host Vikas Gupta's every day teaching to the chaos created by teh house guests, viewers are enjoying everything about the show for its candidness. Bringing in the ultimate daily dose, we give you three reasons to tune-in to today’s episode-

Krissann Barretto gets injured

The injury during the tasks is not new with contestants going against all odds to win every task. This time, actor Krissann Barretto injured her shoulders in the Dangal task. Post the immediate medical attention, she was fine. During the first week of the show, Krissann suffered from a panic attack during the task “Hold Your Space”.

Mastermind Loses his Cool on Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali has been garnering all the attention for his love equation with Lucinda Nicholas. From breaking the door out of hunger to breaking his friendship with Salman to getting into an argument with Vikas, Baseer has kept the entertainment mode on. During the Dangal task, Baseer has a cross conversation with another houseguest, leaving Mastermind Vikas Gupta extremely furious. Watch out for this one!

Catfight of Rashmi Jha and Prakruti Mishra

Can anything be complete without an ugly catfight? Not in the Ace of Space house for sure. The episode will witness a big fight between the National Award Winner Prakruti Mishra, who is sharing the room with Rashmi Jha. Prakruti accuses Rashmi of being double faced and an attention seeker. How will this fight turn out to be? 

